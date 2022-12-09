Bollywood’s offbeat actors rule video streaming universe

Gunjan Arya, chief executive officer at OML Entertainment, which has backed web originals like One Mic Stand, said the digital medium allows creators to explore various genre of audiences instead of catering to wide bases. “Each actor or creator can find their own market and price, be it in front of the camera or behind it, because of the non-linear nature of the media landscape," Arya said, adding that a lot of new faces, who are not from mainstream cinema, are seeing their earnings jump as their work gains recognition.