NEW DELHI: The shutdown of around 1,500 screens during the pandemic last year, and multiplexes still not having been able to restart all their properties will not serve Bollywood well this summer as weekends look packed with multiple offerings .

Trade experts say the bigger films could eat into as much as 50% of smaller films’ business and not have breathing space themselves as there will be too many new titles lined up each week for too few cinemas.

For instance, with horror comedy Roohi packing in impressive numbers since its release last week, few theatre owners would want to trade the limited shows they have for crime drama Mumbai Saga and Yash Raj Films’ Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar that are scheduled for the coming Friday.

Later in April, YRF would again have barely a week in cinemas for its comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2, clashing with Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi before Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi arrives. Not only would things be difficult for the two Eid biggies in May—Salman Khan’s Radhe and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2, they would have to contend with Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom in two weeks. While clashes were common even pre-covid, the shutdown of screens has emerged as fresh challenge for the industry as a backlog of films hits theatres.

“A lot of theatres, particularly single screens will have to hedge bets one way or the other because there is no doubt there will be a clutter in cinemas given the way announcements are coming in," said Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas.

Since occupancies are limited to 50% in several states and revenue will be lower in the first few weeks, all films will try and extend their run, Puri pointed out. This would make for way more competition than was the case before the pandemic when it was easy to make more than 50% of your overall box office over the first week and even recover production costs.

Bihar-based exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said there's a backlog as producers did not get the best returns from digital premieres of films. Coolie No.1, is a case in point, he said. Besides, theatre will need to accomodate Hollywood and regional film slates as well.

“That explains a scenario like Eid where Radhe and Satyameva Jayate 2 will clash with Chiranjeevi’s Telugu film Acharya, Mohanlal’s Malayalam film Marakkar - Arabikadalinte Simham and Venkatesh’s Telugu film Narappa, which is plain foolish," Chauhan said.

Yet some multiplex owners see opportunity in the current crisis.

Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming officer at INOX Leisure Ltd, said the industry has always been witnessing clashes, especially during festivals and long weekends, which actually add to the excitement. “We will stick to our responsibility of assigning optimum screens to movies, based on consumer preferences. A producer is the best judge, as far as deciding the release date is concerned," Jyala said when asked about the possible clutter.

Trade experts point out most chains are operating only at half of their overall screens at any given property, and even though they put up a brave front, it will take them at least six months to stabilise, subject to how films do and the spike in covid cases. Moreover, their penetration in most small towns remains limited.

“A lot of good films will die this way but producers have brought this upon themselves," Chauhan said. “Had they released a few films when cinemas had reopened in October and we were starved for films, they would have enjoyed a blanket run but now they will witness an over-competitive market and possibly lower revenues."

