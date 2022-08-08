Bollywood’s remake formula runs out of steam

The honeymoon period for filmmakers banking on the tried and tested appeal of a south Indian film by acquiring remake rights for as little as Rs. 5-7 crore, is over, said Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema. “The only way out for the Hindi producers is to also acquire the north Indian dubbing rights of the southern film so as to make sure it is at least not available in Hindi on YouTube or TV," Mohan said referring to the controversy around Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada, the remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Plans to release a dubbed Hindi version of the Telugu film on TV and OTT were abruptly put on hold after the Shehzada makers intervened in order to improve the prospects of their film.