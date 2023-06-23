Excel Entertainment to release ‘Fukrey 3’ on 1 December1 min read 23 Jun 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Bollywood has been betting big on sequels and franchise films in the past few months to cash in on the success of titles such as Bhool Bhulaiya, Heropanti and Ek Villain, among others.
New Delhi: Excel Entertainment will release Fukrey 3, a sequel to comedies Fukrey and Fukrey Returns, in cinemas on 1 December. The film starring Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat, has seen multiple date changes already.
