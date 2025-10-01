Bollywood’s sequel strategy loses steam, upcoming line-up at risk
Summary
The Hindi film industry’s sequel strategy is stumbling, with recent flops exposing the limits of cashing in on brand value. Experts warn only strong stories—not recycled franchises—can draw audiences.
The Hindi film industry, which lined up nearly 50 sequels for release between 2025 and 2026, is facing a reality check.
