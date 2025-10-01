The Hindi film industry, which lined up nearly 50 sequels for release between 2025 and 2026, is facing a reality check.

Titles such as Dhadak 2, Son of Sardaar 2, War 2, Andaaz 2 and Baaghi 4 have underperformed, with trade experts blaming a rush to cash in on brand value without adequate writing or planning. The post-covid bet of reviving familiar brands is no longer paying off, raising concerns for upcoming titles like Welcome to the Jungle, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, Don 3, De De Pyaar De 2, and Krissh 4.

After the pandemic, sequels and cinematic universes had briefly emerged as reliable crowd-pullers. Films like KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹434.70 cr), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ( ₹185.92 cr) and Drishyam 2 ( ₹240.54 cr) reinforced the strategy. But with recent sequels either flopping or barely scraping through, industry watchers worry about the sustainability of the formula. Yet, more sequels with budgets ranging between ₹70 crore and ₹500 crore are already lined up.

“While sequels are a viable business strategy, the challenge with them is that given the success or popularity of the franchise, the expectations are higher and some films are weighed down by the same. There is definitely a need to rationalise the number of sequels made and they should not be planned unless there is a genuine story to tell," Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas, said.

Even in the West, there is an overdose of unoriginal films based on known IPs (intellectual properties), Puri added, and while there is a recognition of the brand value to encash, fatigue is now clearly setting in among viewers.

Short-lived highs

Some sequels still benefit from franchise recognition. For instance, War 2 opened at ₹29 crore this August but, weighed down by mixed word-of-mouth, wrapped its run at ₹185 crore—less than half its ₹400 crore budget.

Film producer Anand Pandit agreed that familiarity can spark openings but not sustain momentum. “When it comes to a franchise, it may draw an initial crowd because of the success of its predecessors, but if the story and situations in the sequel are not engaging, it can still fail at the box office. Filmmakers, therefore, have an added responsibility to craft a strong narrative. The risk is often greater than with a fresh film, as audiences arrive with expectations shaped by earlier instalments."

Genre gaps

While multiple sequels are locked in for release, experts argue the genre isn’t inherently flawed—it’s weak storytelling that derails films. Independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan pointed to the unexpected success of romantic drama Saiyaara, which tapped into Gen Z’s appetite for fresh love stories.

The audience is constantly searching for newer offerings as far as theatrical viewing goes, he said.

“Audiences today are very smart. They don’t bite the bullet if they see the film has nothing to say and if the story isn’t worth taking forward," film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said.