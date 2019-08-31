Bombay Shaving Company launches Sacred Games inspired male grooming kits

Bombay Shaving Company, a male grooming products manufacturer, has partnered with Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui to launch a product range based on video streaming platform Netflix original show Sacred Games. Siddiqui plays popular gangster character Gaitonde in the show which also features Saif Ali Khan, who plays a Sikh cop.

This launch is arguably country's first web series merchandise launch. The limited edition shaving and grooming kit is available online on the brand's website and e-commerce platform Flipkart at four price points starting from ₹706.

Siddiqui has posted about the launch on his Instagram account.

"We are continuously working towards promoting male grooming category by leveraging pop culture. The partnership with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his character in Sacred Games seems like just the right fit for us to tap into the pop culture. In India, we need to create awareness about male grooming as there's an increasing interest in this category owing to the expansion of social media platforms, matrimonial and dating apps. Indian men want to look good but they are not aware about the options they have in the market. We will be partnering with many such popular properties to creating awareness around grooming in future as well ," told Bombay Shaving Company's founder Shantanu Deshpande to Mint.

Touted as Netflix’s breakout series in India, Sacred Games second season, released on 15 August, has been produced on a whopping budget of ₹100 crore, the most any streaming service has spent on creating original content in India.

Bombay Shaving Company sells through its own website and top e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm. Its products are also available out Affinity Salon outlets and supermarket chain Le Marche in Delhi and Mumbai.