BookMyShow adds titles to its movie library

NEW DELHI : Online ticketing site BookMyShow, which launched its video streaming vertical BookMyShow Stream this February has added a bunch of new movie offerings to its library. The latest titles include drama thriller The Secrets We Keep starring Joel Kinnaman, Chris Messina and Naomi Rapace, Danish drama Daniel starring Esben Smed, Anders W. Berthelsen and Toby Kebbell, and Redemption Day starring Gary Dourdan, Serinda Swan and Andy Garcia. All of these will be available from 21 May on the platform.

Launched with 600 movie titles this February, BookMyShow’s TVoD (transaction video-on-demand) service, which hopes to offer up to 2,000 films over the next 9-12 months, brings a range of Hollywood, Hindi and independent, and foreign cinema in partnership with American studios, such as Sony Pictures, Warner Bros and Universal Pictures, Indian production houses, such as Viacom18, Shemaroo, and Rajshri Productions, as well as regional content providers, such as Divo and Sillymonks, among others.

It is available for viewing on BookMyShow’s mobile app and website as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Firestick, Chromecast and desktop browsers. BookMyShow Stream allows users to experience features such as downloads and offline viewing.

The BookMyShow library, which also includes titles such as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984, horror fantasy The Craft: Legacy and Russian science fiction thriller Coma, is available for both rent and purchase for prices ranging between ₹40 and ₹600 depending on the movie. A film on rent is available for 30 days and once started, has to be finished viewing within 48 hours, while a title can be purchased for six months or even longer.

Founded in 2007, BookMyShow is owned by Big Tree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd and has entered the Indian OTT space that is already home to over 60 platforms.

