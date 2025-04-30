Industry
From Ahmedabad to everywhere: Coldplay sparks India’s live entertainment ambition
Gaurav Laghate 4 min read 30 Apr 2025, 06:00 AM IST
SummaryA new EY-Parthenon and BookMyShow report captures the ripple effects of Coldplay’s ₹641-crore show in Ahmedabad — from tourism and retail to policy and infrastructure — as India eyes its place on the global live entertainment map.
Coldplay’s two-night performance in Ahmedabad this January was more than a concert, it was a cultural moment. Over 100,000 fans from across India poured into the city, hotels sold out, local businesses boomed, and the overall economic impact touched ₹641 crore.
