NEW DELHI : Transaction video-on-demand service BookMyShow has announced a new line-up for the month of January, including historical fiction psychological drama Spencer , French comedy Operation Portugal , supernatural comedy Ghostbusters: Afterlife , and a mini-series titled The Sister .

The BookMyShow library, which also includes titles such as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984, horror-fantasy The Craft: Legacy and Russian science fiction thriller Coma, is available for both rent and purchase for prices ranging between ₹40 and ₹600 depending on the movie. A film on rent is available for 30 days and once started, has to be finished viewing within 48 hours, while a title can be purchased for six months or even longer.

Launching with 600 movie titles last February, BookMyShow’s TVoD (transaction video-on-demand) service brings a range of Hollywood, Hindi and independent, and foreign cinema in partnership with American studios, such as Sony Pictures, Warner Bros and Universal Pictures, Indian production houses, such as Viacom18, Shemaroo, and Rajshri Productions, as well as regional content providers, such as Divo and Sillymonks, among others.

It is available for viewing on BookMyShow’s mobile app and website as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Firestick, Chromecast, and desktop browsers. BookMyShow Stream allows users to experience features such as downloads and offline viewing.

This August, the service had premiered its first original Hindi film, a family entertainer called Oye Mamu! featuring Ruslaan Mumtaz and Gulshan Grover, besides films such as Space Jam: A New Legacy, Becky, How To Make Out, On A Magical Night, Jiu-Jitsu, and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile. Last month, it announced the addition of television series in English, Spanish, French and German to its catalogue.

Founded in 2007, BookMyShow is owned by Big Tree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd and has entered the Indian OTT (over-the-top) streaming space that is already home to over 60 platforms.

