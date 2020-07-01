BookMyShow launches video streaming vertical

BookMyShow started the first month of the pandemic by hosting free online events to gauge audience interests across entertainment genres and as of today, about 65% of the virtual events on the platform are behind a paywall while the remaining are free of cost. Subscriptions or tickets to these online events, Dar said, could range from ₹50-5,000 depending upon the nature of the show and artiste performing but the good news is while there is a younger generation more comfortable making online payments, response from older groups has been promising too and it is just a matter of educating them. Offerings include comedy nights with artistes like Vir Das, Vipul Goyal and Kishore Dayani, acting classes by Rakesh Bedi, Rohini Hattangadi and others, puppet, magic and poetry shows, cooking classes with chefs and concerts with artistes such as Ustad Shafqat Salamat Ali.