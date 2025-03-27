Industry
The cult of Lollapalooza and the fault lines in India’s events infra
Gaurav Laghate 5 min read 27 Mar 2025, 01:16 PM IST
Summary
- The third edition of Lollapalooza India marked a high point for the country’s live music scene with record attendance and global brand partnerships. But organisers like BookMyShow say India’s lack of concert-ready infrastructure and regulatory hurdles remain major bottlenecks.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: With over 60,000 attendees and a star-studded lineup featuring global acts like Green Day and Shawn Mendes, the third edition of Lollapalooza India held earlier this month reinforced the Chicago-born festival’s growing clout in the country’s live entertainment landscape.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less