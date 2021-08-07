BookMyShow premieres first original Hindi movie

Launching with 600 movie titles this February, BookMyShow’s TVoD (transaction video-on-demand) service hopes to offer up to 2,000 films over the next 9-12 months by bringing a range of Hollywood, Hindi, and foreign cinema in partnership with American studios, such as Sony Pictures, Warner Bros and Universal Pictures, Indian production houses, such as Viacom18, Shemaroo, and Rajshri Productions, as well as regional content providers, such as Divo and Sillymonks, among others.