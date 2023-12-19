BookMyShow reveals India’s cinematic frenzy in 2023
Titles such as Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, Jailer, Animal (Hindi), Leo, The Kerala Story, Adipurush (Hindi), Ponniyan Selvan: Part 2 (Tamil), Tiger 3, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and OMG 2 emerged as favourites
NEW DELHI : In a testament to India’s continuing passion for cinematic experiences, as many as 1,648,508 movie enthusiasts watched at least six movies and more in 2023, with an average frequency of at least one visit to the cinemas every two months, according to BookMyShow’s year-end wrap Best of 2023 – Entertainment On A Spree that curates data from 1 January to 5 December 2023.