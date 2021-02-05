BookMyShow rolls out pay-per-view streaming service

“The subscription space may be cluttered in India but the TVoD business isn’t so much, given that there are no big players except Google or Apple," Saksena said adding that the company will focus on aggregating and curating content and has no plans to create it. With two new offerings each Friday, BookMyShow also hopes to bring independent foreign cinema to the country that is unlikely to ever arrive in movie theatres here including internationally acclaimed festival favourites and world cinema from Spain, France, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Slovakia and Netherlands through collaborations with independent film distributors like PictureWorks, Superfine Films, Impact Films, Kahwa Entertainment and VR films.