BookMyShow Stream announces line-up for December

NEW DELHI : Video-on-demand service BookMyShow Stream has announced a slate of new movie premieres for December, including Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya’s hit Dune , Vin Diesel’s F9: The Fast Saga , Ed Helm-starrer Together Together , and M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller directorial, Old , among others.

Earlier, during the festive season, the platform had announced a slate of new movie premieres, including Sylvester Stallone-starrer Escape Plan 3: The Extractors, accompanied by recent titles such as Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Queen of Spades, and animated feature Justice League: Injustice.

Founded in 2007, BookMyShow is owned by Big Tree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd and has entered the Indian OTT (over-the-top) streaming space that is already home to over 60 platforms.

This August, the service had premiered its first original Hindi film, a family entertainer called Oye Mamu! featuring Ruslaan Mumtaz and Gulshan Grover.

Launching with 600 movie titles in February, BookMyShow’s TVoD (transaction video-on-demand) service, which hopes to offer up to 2,000 films over the next 9-12 months, brings a range of Hollywood, Hindi and independent, and foreign cinema in partnership with American studios, such as Sony Pictures, Warner Bros and Universal Pictures, Indian production houses, such as Viacom18, Shemaroo, and Rajshri Productions, as well as regional content providers, such as Divo and Sillymonks, among others.

The BookMyShow library, which also includes titles such as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984, horror-fantasy The Craft: Legacy and Russian science fiction thriller Coma, is available for both rent and purchase for prices ranging between ₹40 and ₹600 depending on the movie. A film on rent is available for 30 days and once started, has to be finished viewing within 48 hours, while a title can be purchased for six months or even longer.

