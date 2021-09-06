New Delhi: Video-on-demand service BookMyShow Stream has announced its line-up for September including titles such as Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of The Realms , suspense drama Breaking Surface , The Killing Of Two Lovers , horror thriller Death Of Me , family entertainer Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage The Cowardly Dog , romantic drama The Nest and documentaries like Assassins and The Truffle Hunters . The films range across English, Swedish, Russian and Italian languages.

Launching with 600 movie titles this February, BookMyShow’s TVoD (transaction video-on-demand) service, which hopes to offer up to 2,000 films over the next 9-12 months, brings a range of Hollywood, Hindi and independent, and foreign cinema in partnership with American studios, such as Sony Pictures, Warner Bros and Universal Pictures, Indian production houses, such as Viacom18, Shemaroo, and Rajshri Productions, as well as regional content providers, such as Divo and Sillymonks, among others.

It is available for viewing on BookMyShow’s mobile app and website as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Firestick, Chromecast and desktop browsers. BookMyShow Stream allows users to experience features such as downloads and offline viewing. It joins over 60 platforms in India’s OTT market.

The BookMyShow library that also includes titles such as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984, horror fantasy The Craft: Legacy and Russian science fiction thriller Coma, is available for both rent and purchase for prices ranging between Rs. 40 and Rs. 600 depending on the movie. A film on rent is available for 30 days and once started, has to be finished viewing within 48 hours, while a title can be purchased for six months or even longer.

Founded in 2007, BookMyShow is owned by Big Tree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd and has entered the Indian OTT (over-the-top) streaming space that is already home to over 60 platforms.

