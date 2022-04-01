BookMyShow Stream announces new line-up for April

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: Transaction video-on-demand service BookMyShow Stream has announced a new line-up for April including Will Smith-helmed King Richard, the sports biopic based on the lives of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams, Dutch drama, The East, directed by Jim Taihuttu and the animation title Sing 2, besides BookMyShow Stream originals including, The Assassination of JFK, a tale of the infamous assassination of a former president of the US, crime drama, Dalgliesh, adapted from PD James’ best-seller novel series Adam Dalgliesh and mystery thriller, Dark Woods.
The BookMyShow library, which also includes titles such as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984, horror-fantasy The Craft: Legacy and Russian science fiction thriller Coma, is available for both rent and purchase for prices ranging between Rs. 40 and Rs. 600 depending on the movie. A film on rent is available for 30 days and once started, has to be finished viewing within 48 hours, while a title can be purchased for six months or even longer.
Having launched with 600 movie titles last February, BookMyShow’s TVoD (transaction video-on-demand) service brings a range of Hollywood, Hindi and independent, and foreign cinema in partnership with American studios, such as Sony Pictures, Warner Bros and Universal Pictures, Indian production houses, such as Viacom18, Shemaroo, and Rajshri Productions, as well as regional content providers, such as Divo and Sillymonks, among others.
It is available for viewing on BookMyShow’s mobile app and website as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Firestick, Chromecast, and desktop browsers. BookMyShow Stream allows users to experience features such as downloads and offline viewing.
Last August, the service had premiered its first original Hindi film, a family entertainer called Oye Mamu! featuring Ruslaan Mumtaz and Gulshan Grover, besides films such as Space Jam: A New Legacy, Becky, How To Make Out, On A Magical Night, Jiu-Jitsu, and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile. In December, it announced the addition of television series in English, Spanish, French and German to its catalogue.
