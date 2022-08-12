Transaction video-on-demand service BookMyShow Stream has announced a new line-up for August including Danish thriller, The Last Client, Tom Cruise and Miles Teller-starrer Top Gun: Maverick, animation comedy The Bad Guys, action thriller Sniper: Rogue Mission, romantic comedy Butter, action adventure The Northman, among others.

The BookMyShow library, which also includes titles such as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Gal Gadot-starrer Wonder Woman 1984, horror-fantasy The Craft: Legacy and Russian science fiction thriller Coma, is available for both rent and purchase for prices ranging between Rs. 40 and Rs. 600 depending on the movie. A film on rent is available for 30 days and once started, has to be finished viewing within 48 hours, while a title can be purchased for six months or even longer.

Having launched with 600 movie titles last February, BookMyShow’s TVoD (transaction video-on-demand) service brings a range of Hollywood, Hindi and independent, and foreign cinema in partnership with American studios, such as Sony Pictures, Warner Bros and Universal Pictures, Indian production houses, such as Viacom18, Shemaroo, and Rajshri Productions, as well as regional content providers, such as Divo and Sillymonks, among others.

It is available for viewing on BookMyShow’s mobile app and website as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Firestick, Chromecast, and desktop browsers. BookMyShow Stream allows users to experience features such as downloads and offline viewing.

Last August, the service had premiered its first original Hindi film, a family entertainer called Oye Mamu! featuring Ruslaan Mumtaz and Gulshan Grover, besides films such as Space Jam: A New Legacy, Becky, How To Make Out, On A Magical Night, Jiu-Jitsu, and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile. In December, it announced the addition of television series in English, Spanish, French and German to its catalogue.

