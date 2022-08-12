BookMyShow Stream announces new line-up for August1 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 10:34 AM IST
The BookMyShow library is available for both rent and purchase for prices ranging between Rs. 40 and Rs. 600.
Transaction video-on-demand service BookMyShow Stream has announced a new line-up for August including Danish thriller, The Last Client, Tom Cruise and Miles Teller-starrer Top Gun: Maverick, animation comedy The Bad Guys, action thriller Sniper: Rogue Mission, romantic comedy Butter, action adventure The Northman, among others.