BookMyShow Stream announces new line-up for December1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2022, 09:42 AM IST
The BookMyShow library is available for both rent and purchase for prices ranging between ₹40 and ₹600.
Transaction video-on-demand service BookMyShow Stream has announced a new line-up for December including French comedy The Biggest Fan, thriller comedy Vengeance, action-adventure Black Adam, horror film Resurrection, mystery thriller Unforgotten (season three), comedies Queen of Glory and Boxing Day, among others.