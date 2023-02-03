BookMyShow Stream announces new line-up for February
BookMyShow’s TVoD service brings a range of Hollywood, Hindi and independent, and foreign cinema in partnership with American studios. In August 2021, the service had premiered its first original Hindi film, a family entertainer called Oye Mamu!
New Delhi: Transaction video-on-demand service BookMyShow Stream has announced a new line-up for February, including comedy drama Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, romantic drama Not Out, Dutch original The Mercator Trail, biographical drama I Wanna Dance With Somebody and romantic comedy Love Amongst The Star, among others.
