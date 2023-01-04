Home / Industry / Media /  BookMyShow Stream announces new line-up for January

Transaction video-on-demand service BookMyShow Stream has announced a new line-up for January including romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, horror film Halloween Ends, an original called Kompromat, horror thriller Smile, among others.

The BookMyShow library, which also includes titles such as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Gal Gadot-starrer Wonder Woman 1984, horror-fantasy The Craft: Legacy and Russian science fiction thriller Coma, is available for both rent and purchase for prices ranging between Rs. 40 and Rs. 600 depending on the movie. A film on rent is available for 30 days and once started, has to be finished viewing within 48 hours, while a title can be purchased for six months or even longer.

Having launched with 600 movie titles in February 2021, BookMyShow’s TVoD (transaction video-on-demand) service brings a range of Hollywood, Hindi and independent, and foreign cinema in partnership with American studios, such as Sony Pictures, Warner Bros and Universal Pictures, Indian production houses, such as Viacom18, Shemaroo, and Rajshri Productions, as well as regional content providers, such as Divo and Sillymonks, among others.

MINT PREMIUM See All

It is available for viewing on BookMyShow’s mobile app and website as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Firestick, Chromecast, and desktop browsers. BookMyShow Stream allows users to experience features such as downloads and offline viewing. In August 2021, the service had premiered its first original Hindi film, a family entertainer called Oye Mamu! featuring Ruslaan Mumtaz and Gulshan Grover, besides films such as Space Jam: A New Legacy, Becky, How To Make Out, On A Magical Night, Jiu-Jitsu, and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile. In December 2021, it announced the addition of television series in English, Spanish, French and German to its catalogue.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout