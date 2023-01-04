BookMyShow Stream announces new line-up for January1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 10:32 AM IST
The BookMyShow library is available for both rent and purchase for prices ranging between Rs. 40 and Rs. 600 depending on the movie.
The BookMyShow library is available for both rent and purchase for prices ranging between Rs. 40 and Rs. 600 depending on the movie.
Transaction video-on-demand service BookMyShow Stream has announced a new line-up for January including romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, horror film Halloween Ends, an original called Kompromat, horror thriller Smile, among others.