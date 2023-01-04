BookMyShow Stream announces new line-up for January

It is available for viewing on BookMyShow’s mobile app and website as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Firestick, Chromecast, and desktop browsers. BookMyShow Stream allows users to experience features such as downloads and offline viewing. In August 2021, the service had premiered its first original Hindi film, a family entertainer called Oye Mamu! featuring Ruslaan Mumtaz and Gulshan Grover, besides films such as Space Jam: A New Legacy, Becky, How To Make Out, On A Magical Night, Jiu-Jitsu, and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile. In December 2021, it announced the addition of television series in English, Spanish, French and German to its catalogue.