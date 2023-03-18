BookMyShow Stream announces new line-up for late March

BookMyShow Stream announces new line-up for late March1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 11:22 AM IST
Thee BookMyShow library is available for both rent and purchase for prices ranging between ₹40 and ₹600 depending on the movie. A film on rent is available for 30 days and once started, has to be finished viewing within 48 hours, while a title can be purchased for six months or even longer
New Delhi: Transaction video-on-demand service BookMyShow Stream has announced a new line-up for March, including thriller drama A Boy From Heaven, comedy drama A Man Called Otto, action adventure Kantara, historical drama Litvinenko, among others.
