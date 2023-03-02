BookMyShow Stream announces new line-up for March
BookMyShow Stream allows users to experience features such as downloads and offline viewing. The BookMyShow library is available for both rent and purchase for prices ranging between ₹40 and ₹600 depending on the movie
New Delhi: Transaction video-on-demand service BookMyShow Stream has announced the line-up for March, which includes action comedy Violent Night, mystery film The Woman Killer, comedy drama A Man Called Otto, besides an original called Employee of the Month.
