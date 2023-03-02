BookMyShow Stream announces new line-up for March

The BookMyShow library, which also includes titles such as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Gal Gadot-starrer Wonder Woman 1984, horror-fantasy The Craft: Legacy, and Russian science fiction thriller Coma, is available for both rent and purchase for prices ranging between ₹40 and ₹600 depending on the movie. A film on rent is available for 30 days and once started, has to be finished viewing within 48 hours, while a title can be purchased for six months or even longer.