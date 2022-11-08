BookMyShow Stream announces new line-up for November1 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 10:25 AM IST
The BookMyShow library also includes titles such as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Gal Gadot-starrer Wonder Woman 1984.
The BookMyShow library also includes titles such as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Gal Gadot-starrer Wonder Woman 1984.
Transaction video-on-demand service BookMyShow Stream has announced a new line-up for November including romantic drama Mr. Malcolm’s List, comedies The Good Boss and Good Mourning, the first season of crime thriller Traces, animated film Fireheart and family drama Aviyal starring Joju George and Anaswara Rajan.