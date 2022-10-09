BookMyShow Stream announces new line-up for October1 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 12:45 PM IST
The BookMyShow library also includes titles such as Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ and Gal Gadot-starrer ‘Wonder Woman’ 1984,
The BookMyShow library also includes titles such as Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ and Gal Gadot-starrer ‘Wonder Woman’ 1984,
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI: Transaction video-on-demand service BookMyShow Stream has announced a new line-up for October including crime thriller ‘Catch the Fair One’, family adventure ‘King’, mystery drama ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’, crime thriller ‘Happy Valley’ (season one), animated action adventure ‘Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind’ and documentary ‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’, among others.