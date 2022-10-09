BookMyShow Stream announces new line-up for October

The BookMyShow library, which also includes titles such as Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’, Gal Gadot-starrer ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, horror-fantasy ‘The Craft: Legacy’ and Russian science fiction thriller ‘Coma’, is available for both rent and purchase for prices ranging between ₹40 and ₹600 depending on the movie. A film on rent is available for 30 days and once started, has to be finished viewing within 48 hours, while a title can be purchased for six months or even longer.