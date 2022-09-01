BookMyShow Stream announces new line-up for September1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 10:40 AM IST
The BookMyShow library is available for both rent and purchase for prices ranging between Rs. 40 and Rs. 600.
Transaction video-on-demand service BookMyShow Stream has announced a new line-up for September including war drama Operation Mincemeat, action adventure Jurassic World: Dominion and fantasy adventure A Magical Journey, among others.