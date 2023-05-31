BookMyShow Stream announces new line-up for June1 min read 31 May 2023, 12:13 PM IST
The BookMyShow library, which also includes titles such as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Gal Gadot-starrer Wonder Woman 1984, horror-fantasy The Craft: Legacy, and Russian science fiction thriller Coma, is available for both rent and purchase
Transaction video-on-demand service BookMyShow Stream has announced a new line-up for June, which includes horror film Evil Dead Rise, action comedy Polite Society, action adventure The Man From Toronto, Japanese action comedy Beast Tamer, action thriller Avarice, among others.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×