BookMyShow Stream announces new movie premieres for December

NEW DELHI : Transaction video-on-demand service BookMyShow Stream has announced a new slate of premieres for December. The titles include Andy Samberg’s Palm Springs , Kristen Stewart’s biopic Spencer , light watches such as Food Club and Riders of Justice and the platform’s maiden TV series title, The Investigation .

Earlier, the service announced its newly-launched TV Series catalogue that will feature titles and mini-series that are exclusive to it and will not be available to watch anywhere else for Indian audiences. This will include programming in English, Spanish, French, German and other languages from around the world across genres such as crime, drama, thriller, science fiction, mystery and comedy.

Other shows coming up include The Trip Franchise (English), Miramar Murders (Spanish), The Sketch Artist (French), The Sister (English), Hard Sun (English), The Witnesses (German), Dark Woods (German), Dalgleish (English), with most of these titles available under the vertical BMS Originals. BookMyShow Stream will offer users the option to rent a TV series for a finite duration or buy it for unlimited access.

Launching with 600 movie titles this February, BookMyShow Stream, which hopes to offer up to 2,000 films over the next 9-12 months, brings a range of Hollywood, Hindi and independent, and foreign cinema. It is available for viewing on BookMyShow’s mobile app and website as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Firestick, Chromecast, and desktop browsers.

The BookMyShow library, which also includes titles such as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984, horror-fantasy The Craft: Legacy and Russian science fiction thriller Coma, is available for both rent and purchase for prices ranging between ₹40 and ₹600 depending on the movie. A film on rent is available for 30 days and once started, has to be finished viewing within 48 hours, while a title can be purchased for six months or even longer.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.