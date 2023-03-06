BookMyShow Stream inks partnership with British company ITV Studios1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 01:18 PM IST
The partnership will also see the launch of a dedicated widget ‘ITV Studios’ on the TVoD platform that will include British thrillers, mystery and drama series.
New Delhi: Transaction video-on-demand platform BookMyShow Stream has partnered with British company ITV Studios to curate a slate of foreign language content from across the world.
