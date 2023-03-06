Home / Industry / Media /  BookMyShow Stream inks partnership with British company ITV Studios
New Delhi: Transaction video-on-demand platform BookMyShow Stream has partnered with British company ITV Studios to curate a slate of foreign language content from across the world.

The partnership will also see the launch of a dedicated widget ‘ITV Studios’ on the TVoD platform that will include British thrillers, mystery and drama series. Every fortnight will see the release of a new title.

“This partnership with BookMyShow Stream will showcase a variety of drama including Karen Pirie, Line of Duty and Litvinenko. We’re delighted to take our shows to an even wider audience and to continue to look at how we can provide these global audiences with new ways to access some of our best-known content," Augustus Dulgaro, executive vice-president - distribution, Asia Pacific at ITV Studios, said in a statement.

Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas, BookMyShow, said the TVoD space in India has grown considerably and the ‘Pay for what you want to watch’ has become popular with discerning Indian consumers. “We have seen consumers on BookMyShow showing a very clear preference for selecting the titles they want to watch and choosing to rent or buy as per their convenience. We have been getting and building a handpicked library across films and TV series that aren’t easily available in the country for discerning viewers especially with foreign language films from around the world. We are thrilled to work with ITV Studios, who have doubled down on the TVoD format of content consumption in India recognizing the potential of this mammoth opportunity in India," Saksena said in a statement.

To be sure, nearly two years since Zee, BookMyShow, Shemaroo and Amazon Prime launched pay-per-view services, the model continues to remain niche in India. Media industry experts point out that these services offer limited choice of content, making it less appealing. Further, as most consumers have resumed outdoor entertainment activities and many have ongoing annual OTT subscriptions, pay-per-view, also called transaction video-on-demand (TVoD) has not emerged as a preferred mode to watch content. It is also unlikely to challenge the subscription or free model in terms of reach.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
