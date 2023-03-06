BookMyShow Stream inks partnership with British company ITV Studios

Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas, BookMyShow, said the TVoD space in India has grown considerably and the ‘Pay for what you want to watch’ has become popular with discerning Indian consumers. “We have seen consumers on BookMyShow showing a very clear preference for selecting the titles they want to watch and choosing to rent or buy as per their convenience. We have been getting and building a handpicked library across films and TV series that aren’t easily available in the country for discerning viewers especially with foreign language films from around the world. We are thrilled to work with ITV Studios, who have doubled down on the TVoD format of content consumption in India recognizing the potential of this mammoth opportunity in India," Saksena said in a statement.