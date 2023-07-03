BookMyShow Stream partners with MUBI to bring international titles to the service

BookMyShow Stream partners with MUBI to bring international titles to the service1 min read 03 Jul 2023, 12:16 PM IST
This partnership will offer films and series in multiple origin languages including English, French, German, Korean, Catalan, Danish, Ossetian, Portuguese, Georgian, Finnish, Oromo, Icelandic, Arabic, Norwegian and Polish.
New Delhi: Transaction video-on-demand platform BookMyShow Stream has partnered with MUBI, the global film distributor, streaming service and production company, to bring over 40 international titles on the service for Indian viewers.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×