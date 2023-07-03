comScore
BookMyShow Stream partners with MUBI to bring international titles to the service
BookMyShow Stream partners with MUBI to bring international titles to the service

 1 min read 03 Jul 2023, 12:16 PM IST Lata Jha

South Korean film Decision to Leave will be soon available on BookMyShow Stream. (Photo: Twitter)Premium
New Delhi: Transaction video-on-demand platform BookMyShow Stream has partnered with MUBI, the global film distributor, streaming service and production company, to bring over 40 international titles on the service for Indian viewers.

This partnership will offer films and series in multiple origin languages including English, French, German, Korean, Catalan, Danish, Ossetian, Portuguese, Georgian, Finnish, Oromo, Icelandic, Arabic, Norwegian and Polish.

“Under the house of BookMyShow, we have witnessed consumer preferences and tastes evolve sizably over the past few years with geographical borders blurring and language barriers lifting considerably. Indian audiences are seeking quality, bespoke movie entertainment experiences across the realm. Over the past two years, we have been steadily building a library of content through a selection of films and TV series that are not easily found within the country’s borders. Our partnership with MUBI is another step in the direction of developing this impactful slate of content," Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer - cinemas, BookMyShow, said in a statement.

As part of this association, consumers on BookMyShow and BookMyShow Stream will be able to access titles such as Decision to Leave, Aftersun, The Five Devils, The Kingdom, Close, Benedetta directed by Paul Verhoeven, Céline Sciamma’s Petite Maman and Titane, directed by Julia Ducouranau, Return to Seoul, Crimes of the Future, Drive My Car, First Cow, Icelandic horror-fantasy Lamb, Shiva Baby and The Worst Person in the World on the platform this year, among others.

With over 2,000 titles available since its launch in February 2021, BookMyShow Stream features a library of content from around the world and India that users can rent or buy and watch.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lata Jha
Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Updated: 03 Jul 2023, 12:16 PM IST
