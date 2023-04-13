BookMyShow Stream partners with VROTT Studios to widen global catalogue1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 12:18 PM IST
The first slate of releases from VROTT that will be available on BookMyShow Stream across April to July 2023 include seasons one and two of TV series Welcome to Texas, Over Water and Victor Lessard.
Transaction video-on-demand service BookMyShow Stream has partnered with VROTT, a subscription-based streaming platform to offer the latter’s global titles dubbed in native languages on its platform.
