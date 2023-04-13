The first slate of releases from VROTT that will be available on BookMyShow Stream across April to July 2023 include seasons one and two of TV series Welcome to Texas, Over Water and Victor Lessard besides film titles including Burial, Red Ghost and The Grandson. Apart from being available in its original language (English, French, Russian, Finnish, Flemish and Hungarian), the content will also be available in dubbed native languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

“Over the past few years, cinephiles are becoming highly content-focused and language-agnostic, increasingly opting for international content whether subtitled or dubbed and available in local languages. The appetite and palate of the Indian consumer has grown and evolved to encompass global content across various genres, blurring geographies significantly. At BookMyShow Stream, our focus has been on bridging this gap of availability of global content in India in a manner and format of convenience for the user, offering the choice of paying for exactly what one wants to watch, when he or she wants to watch it," Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer - Cinemas, BookMyShow, said in a statement.

Manish Dutt, founder, VROTT and VR Films and Studios Ltd said that with regional internet penetration growing at over 50%, localization of content and OTT apps are going to play a key role in maximizing content investments. “All eyes will be on regional content to capture the next 100 million VoD (video-on-demand) subscribers. VROTT will focus to capture the emerging interior B and C markets by adding Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi languages as well. Our partnership with BookMyShow Stream will help achieve the target and this partnership would help VROTT in extending its consumer base to the TVoD market along with the SVOD market as well," Dutt said in a statement.