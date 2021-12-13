NEW DELHI : Transaction video-on-demand (TVoD) service BookMyShow Stream – which has offered only movie titles on a pay-per-view basis so far – on Monday announced TV show offerings.

The newly-launched TV Series catalogue on BookMyShow Stream will feature titles and mini-series that are exclusive to the platform and will not be available to watch anywhere else for Indian audiences. This will include programming in English, Spanish, French, German and other languages from around the world across genres like crime, drama, thriller, science fiction, mystery and comedy.

The first of these, Danish-Swedish mini-series The Investigation helmed by Tobias Lindholm will stream on the platform on 17 December, and will be followed over the next few months, by shows such as The Trip Franchise (English), Miramar Murders (Spanish), The Sketch Artist (French), The Sister (English), Hard Sun (English), The Witnesses (German), Dark Woods (German), Dalgleish (English), with most of these titles available under the vertical BMS Originals.

BookMyShow Stream will offer users the option to rent a TV series for a finite duration or buy it for unlimited access. For example, users can watch The Investigation by either buying it at ₹349 or renting the series season-wise at ₹249.

“BookMyShow Stream has been extremely well received by fans and users across age groups and languages and we are only more thrilled to offer cinephiles an enhanced experience with the launch of yet another new content format through the TV Series category on the platform, featuring a rich catalogue. This launch strengthens our vision to offer unmatched entertainment across both out of home and in-home movie and content entertainment," Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas, BookMyShow said in a statement.

Launching with 600 movie titles this February, BookMyShow Stream, which hopes to offer up to 2,000 films over the next 9-12 months, brings a range of Hollywood, Hindi and independent, and foreign cinema. It is available for viewing on BookMyShow’s mobile app and website as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Firestick, Chromecast, and desktop browsers.

