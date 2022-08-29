BookMyShow Stream to premiere BBC shows1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 01:58 PM IST
Shows available on the platform will initially include British dramas like Sherwood, Ragdoll and Unforgotten.
Shows available on the platform will initially include British dramas like Sherwood, Ragdoll and Unforgotten.
Listen to this article
Transaction video-on-demand service BookMyShow Stream has announced a content partnership with BBC Studios which will see the launch of a BBC First dedicated branded space in the form of a widget on the pay-per-view service. Shows available on the platform will initially include British dramas like Sherwood, Ragdoll and Unforgotten, while titles like Smother, Traces, The Chelsea Detective and Happy Valley will stream over the next two quarters.