NEW DELHI:Transaction video-on-demand service BookMyShow Stream will premiere a documentary on international cricketer Shane Warne titled Shane on 15 January. The platform is also rolling out a contest for fans who buy or rent the documentary and can win a trip to Australia to watch a T20 World Cup match in Sydney, later in 2022.

“Cricket and movies are the love languages for India and Indians. Warne has been an iconic name in the international cricketing arena, known for leading his team to victory in the very first year of the Indian Premier League and winning momentous victories for the Australian cricket team. The anecdotes he shares about his life and career in the film, will give his fans a first-hand account of his cricketing journey through the years," Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas at ticketing site BookMyShow said in a statement.

To be sure, over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms are following the tried and tested Bollywood model of finding appeal in stories based on real people and incidents with biopics and documentaries.

While Netflix saw traction for its film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the real-life story of an Indian Air Force officer, Bad Boy Billionaires —a four-part documentary on Indian businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Subrato Roy and Ramalinga Raju was greatly appreciated.

While Searching for Sheela, a documentary on Ma Anand Sheela a former associate of the controversial spiritual guru Osho Rajneesh was launched last April on Netflix, SonyLIV’s Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story remains one of the most popular shows in the web space. Incidentally, The Big Bull, a more fictionalized take on Mehta proved to be one of the biggest openers of the year for Disney+ Hotstar after its premiere early 2021. Several platform owners and content creators say while purchasing rights to document someone’s life or to a book on them may be expensive, the charm of real-life stories lies in their complex and layered structure.

