BookMyShow Stream to premiere documentary on Shane Warne

While Searching for Sheela, a documentary on Ma Anand Sheela a former associate of the controversial spiritual guru Osho Rajneesh was launched last April on Netflix, SonyLIV’s Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story remains one of the most popular shows in the web space. Incidentally, The Big Bull, a more fictionalized take on Mehta proved to be one of the biggest openers of the year for Disney+ Hotstar after its premiere early 2021. Several platform owners and content creators say while purchasing rights to document someone’s life or to a book on them may be expensive, the charm of real-life stories lies in their complex and layered structure.