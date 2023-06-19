comScore
BookMyShow to bring pre-school theatrical drama to India
BookMyShow, along with Nickelodeon, VStar Entertainment Group and TEG Life Like Touring will bring PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue," a musical theatrical production, in its first outing in India, to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Mumbai from July 20-30.

Since its debut in 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has been to over 40 countries.

“It has been our endeavour at BookMyShow Live, to bring the most marquee and best of entertainment experiences to India and PAW Patrol Live is one of the foremost, international kids musical in the family entertainment space that has engaged kids and adults alike across countries. With parents always looking for immersive content that the whole family can enjoy together and kids can engage with and learn from, ‘PAW Patrol Live’ checks all the boxes," Kunal Khambhati, head – live events and IP, BookMyShow said in a statement.

India’s live events sector that has been seeing multiple ticketed events being organized in the entertainment space, is gradually bouncing back to pre-covid levels.

Industry experts say while corporate events have not resumed with the same vigour, weddings and government events and launches, besides ticketed events, are seeing full recovery.

Large-scale events with capacities of 20,000 plus are seeing better traction though it has remained difficult to organize smaller, boutique events with lesser known artistes. The live events industry was one of the hardest hit by the covid-19 pandemic. According to an older Mint report, organized events and activations is a 10,000 crore industry in India but if the unorganized segment is included, the industry size could be 5 trillion.

About eight million consumers stepped out for live entertainment across 19,000 plus events through 2022 as per BookMyShow’s end-of-year report, with numbers coming in from tier-two and three cities as well.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lata Jha
Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
19 Jun 2023
