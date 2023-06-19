BookMyShow to bring pre-school theatrical drama to India1 min read 19 Jun 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Industry experts say while corporate events have not resumed with the same vigour, weddings and government events and launches, besides ticketed events, are seeing full recovery.
BookMyShow, along with Nickelodeon, VStar Entertainment Group and TEG Life Like Touring will bring PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue," a musical theatrical production, in its first outing in India, to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Mumbai from July 20-30.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×