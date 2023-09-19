Bookstore Kunzum faces criticism on X after its job ad says work on ‘weekends, holidays and all hours’1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 09:28 PM IST
Many X users reacting to the post said that Kunzum’s job requirements can be fulfilled only by the Artificial Intelligence or machines
Kunzum, a chain of bookshops, is facing criticism from netizens after posting an advertisement for hiring on social media platform X.
The Kunzum’s post has received over 121.2K views so far.
Many X users reacting to the post said that Kunzum’s job requirements can be fulfilled only by the Artificial Intelligence (AI) or machines.
An X user said, “Artificial Intelligence will solve this. You don’t deserve to hire human intelligence."
Another X user said, “Forgot to mention, remuneration would be in ‘exposure’."
“Bots? or Humans?" wrote an another user.
Reacting to the post a user wrote: “Looks like this post was written by a pissed off employee who wanted the world to know the reality of working at Kunzum."
“You should hire a copy writer first," said an X user on the post.
Another user questioned “Are water breaks allowed?"
Pointing to an error in the post, a user wrote: ““WFH in NOT an option" Please hire a grammer person too and make them work 24x7 (instead of
) Jokes aside- maybe you are not using tech correctly that you have to make humans work so much. Its not 1880s bruh."