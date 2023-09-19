Kunzum, a chain of bookshops, is facing criticism from netizens after posting an advertisement for hiring on social media platform X.

Its post said that the Delhi-based bookstore is looking for someone whose spirit is “always bubbly" and can “smile naturally". In its post, the bookstore also mentioned that applicants should be able to work on “weekends, holidays and all hours". Kunzum’s post onX read: “Kunzum is hiring. Full time only, posted in Delhi NCR. We work weekends, holidays and all hours. WFH in NOT an option. Your spirit should always be bubbly, you should smile naturally, and be social enough to chat up strangers. Did we mention that we only accept and retain the best when it comes to talent, skills and performance? - Graphic Designer - Video Editor with the ability to shoot basic video clips + photos - Reporter / Journalist / Content Creator able to write on books flawlessly - Events Manager - Sales (working in bookstores) We suggest you deep dive into what we do before applying."

The Kunzum’s post has received over 121.2K views so far.

Many X users reacting to the post said that Kunzum’s job requirements can be fulfilled only by the Artificial Intelligence (AI) or machines.

An X user said, “Artificial Intelligence will solve this. You don’t deserve to hire human intelligence."

Another X user said, “Forgot to mention, remuneration would be in ‘exposure’."

“Bots? or Humans?" wrote an another user.

Reacting to the post a user wrote: “Looks like this post was written by a pissed off employee who wanted the world to know the reality of working at Kunzum."

“You should hire a copy writer first," said an X user on the post.

Another user questioned “Are water breaks allowed?"

Pointing to an error in the post, a user wrote: ““WFH in NOT an option" Please hire a grammer person too and make them work 24x7 (instead of

@Grammarly

) Jokes aside- maybe you are not using tech correctly that you have to make humans work so much. Its not 1880s bruh."