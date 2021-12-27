'Both Tiger and snake are alive': Salman Khan speaks on snake bite

"So, I caught it with my other hand and dropped the stick to be able to leave the snake (in the jungle). The locals know what snakes come around, this was a Kandhari snake. So they started screaming 'Kandhari, Kandhari, Kandhari', that's when the snake bit me once. Then there was more chaos and that's when the snake bit me again. There was a lot of commotion, people said 'hospital, hospital', that it was venomous, and it bit me again," Salman Khan explained.

