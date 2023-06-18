Box office blues begin to hurt in-cinema advertising as well2 min read 18 Jun 2023, 10:16 PM IST
Brands are monitoring box office performance before investing.
NEW DELHI : In-cinema advertising witnessed a steep decline amid the continued sluggishness at the box office, especially in the Hindi-speaking belt. Trade experts said the lack of major star-studded titles, which typically attract top brands, is the primary factor behind the 30% fall in ad revenues, across multiplex chains and independent single-screen theatres.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×