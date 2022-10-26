Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay's ‘Ram Setu’ beats Ajay Devgn's ‘Thank God’2 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 01:49 PM IST
Both the movies, ‘Ram Setu’ and ‘Thank God’ were released on same day---Tuesday, October 25.
Both the movies, ‘Ram Setu’ and ‘Thank God’ were released on same day---Tuesday, October 25.
Bollywood movie ‘Ram Setu’, starring Akshay Kumar, has earned over ₹15 crore in its first day India net box office collection, while family comedy ‘Thank God’ has raised around ₹8 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day, according to the news agency PTI.