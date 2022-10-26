Bollywood movie ‘Ram Setu’, starring Akshay Kumar, has earned over ₹15 crore in its first day India net box office collection, while family comedy ‘Thank God’ has raised around ₹8 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day, according to the news agency PTI.

Both the movies, ‘Ram Setu’ and ‘Thank God’ were released on same day---Tuesday, October 25.

According to a statement issued by the makers on Wednesday, "Ram Setu" opened at ₹15.25 crore. The action adventure drama, directed by Abhishek Sharma of "Tere Bin Laden" fame, released in theatres on Tuesday.

‘Ram Setu’ revolved around an atheist archaeologist-turned-believer, Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage.

The Akshay Kumar starrer is presented by Prime Video in association with Cape of Good Films and Lyca Productions and is an Abundantia Entertainment Production.

The film is backed by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi ("Samrat Prithviraj") as its creative producer.

On the other hand, ‘Thank God’ is directed by veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar, known for "Dhamaal" and "Masti" film franchises. The movie, starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, released in theatres yesterday.

In a media statement, ‘Thank God’ producers shared the first day India box office collection numbers, PTI reported.

“With the entire nation now celebrating their #ThankGod moments, it's time to #ThankGod for all the love the film has received on its #Day1 #IndraKumar directorial, #AjayDevgn #SidharthMalhotra and #RakulPreetSingh starrer helms a remarkable impression and collects ₹8.10 Cr," the statement read.

‘Thank God’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari. Yash Shah is credited as the co-producer on the film.

(With PTI inputs)