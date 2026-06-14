Box office collections rise 10-15% in first half of 2026, but top-heavy Hindi slate sparks concern

India's theatrical box office is on track for a strong first half of 2026, with trade experts and theater owners projecting a 10% to 15% revenue jump across languages compared to last year.
While action-drama Dhurandhar: The Revenge leads the pack with domestic collections of over ₹1,100 crore, the Hindi market has seen few other breakout successes, with the exception of war drama Border 2, which earned around ₹340 crore.
Regional cinema has fared better, with Marathi historical epic Raja Shivaji touching ₹100 crore and Chiranjeevi’s Telugu action-comedy Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earning ₹255 crore.
However, many trade experts warned that the Hindi box office remains worryingly top-heavy, with overall growth masked by a few massive tentpoles rather than sustained by a healthy mix of mid-budget hits distributed evenly throughout the year.