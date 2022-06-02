Box office revenue is expected to touch a record ₹12,515 crore in 2022, beating the previous high of ₹10, 948 crore in 2019, as audiences throng cinemas in large numbers with revenge consumption kicking in after two years of covid-led disruptions, according to a report by media consulting firm Ormax and media investment firm GroupM.

In fact, revenue generated from ticket sales between January and April was also at an all time high of ₹4,002 crore for the period. Besides for the first time monthly average collections was at over ₹1,000 crore, the report added. In comparison, in the first four months of 2019 box office collection was at ₹3,550 crore.

The records were achieved despite the impact of the third wave of covid-19 for the better part of January, when theatres were not allowed to operate and film releases were pushed back. Besides, 18% of cinemas are still not open compared to 2019, and sitting capacity was at 82% of pre-pandemic levels in April. However, operating capacity is expected to breach the 90% mark by June, leading to incremental footfalls in the second half of 2022.

Regional language contribution to revenues has played a major role with Telugu cinema seeing significant growth in share of box office collections in the last three years. In January-April, almost 60% of Hindi box office revenue came from dubbed versions of south Indian films, thanks to two big releases, K.G.F: Chapter 2 and RRR, it said. In the four-month period Telugu films contributed 27% to overall revenues compared to 12% in 2019 while Hindi cinema’s share fell from 43% in 2018 and 39% in 2019 to 38% in 2022.