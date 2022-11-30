Box office failures find eyeballs on streaming platforms

After the pandemic, there has been a clear choice that the audience is making for films that they want to watch in theatres and films that they can wait and watch later on OTT, said Gautam Jain, a partner at media consulting firm Ormax. “Most of these films were made keeping the pre-pandemic audience in mind. They did not offer scale, visual grandeur, and entertainment; hence did not excite the audience for big screen viewing. Since there is a huge overlap between the theatrical audience and OTT audience, films that don’t work at the box office do tend to get viewership online," Jain said. Platforms do correlate the acquisition fee with the box office performance, and if a film does not work at the box office, it does impact the revenue from digital rights, he added.