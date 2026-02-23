The new paradox of fame: Why hit movies don't guarantee brand traction for actors anymore
While subject-driven stories draw crowds, experts reveal brands prioritize an actor's consistent digital presence and public image over episodic box office wins.
Despite the unexpected box office success of some small and mid-budget films, their lead stars are yet to gain social media visibility or see traction from brands. Actors who have featured in controversial but successful films such as The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story or those like Sunny Deol making a comeback via hits Gadar 2 and Border 2 prove that box office success and brand or social media traction are not necessarily linked.