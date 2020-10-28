Box office flops find love on OTT

India’s numerous video streaming platforms have given a new lease of life to films that were non-performers when released in theatres but now find acceptance from discerning audiences online. While titles such as Luck By Chance, Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Gori Tere Pyar Mein and I Am Kalam often find themselves in the list of ‘trending’ or popular offerings on Netflix, Eros Now reports audience love for disasters like Mukkabaaz and Manmarziyaan. Meanwhile, ShemarooMe, the video streaming app owned by media content house Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd that has partnered with telecom companies such as Vodafone Idea Ltd and streaming services such as Times Group's MX Player for distribution in India, said critically acclaimed movies such as Gone Kesh, One Day: Justice Delivered, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai and Door Ke Darshan have outperformed their theatrical release success on the platform.

“The whole premise of a theatrical release is to have something that caters to the whole family that may want to go out on a weekend, possibly to watch a celebrity on the screen," said Ali Hussein, chief executive officer at Eros Now. For the same reason, traditionally a lot of genres such as thrillers, for instance, have just never caught on in India, Hussein said, adding that about 50-60% of people go to the theatre not because the film in question is good but because they want an outing. That restricts opportunities for niche genres and non-mainstream, experimental films often featuring relatively unknown faces. With digital platforms that are designed for individual viewing, audiences are able to figure out what they really want to watch.

“There are numerous Bollywood films which have outperformed and gained popularity post the theatrical window and we now witness this accelerated trend on new age OTT platforms which are able to cater to individual preferences. Many films are suited for theatrical big screen viewing, whereas several others may be suited for small screen or home viewing," Hiren Gada, chief executive officer, Shemaroo Entertainment said. While theatrical success is a great measure to gauge the receptiveness to a film, smaller titles are often hit by many factors—availability of shows or competition from larger releases, Gada added. A film may take time to grow, by when it may be out of the theatre. Further, streaming services build algorithms based on individual tastes and throw up recommendations similar to viewing history aiding the discovery of smaller titles.

Sanjeev Lamba, executive producer, Hungama Originals at Hungama Digital Media pointed out that box office was always a limited measure of the success of a film, never contributing more than 60% of overall revenues for film-makers with satellite television, DVDs, music and other streams bringing in the rest.

“Even earlier, a lot of films that failed at the box office, scraped through with television. So box office was never the only part of the calculation. The only difference is now TV has been taken over by streaming," Lamba added referring to films such as Andaz Apna Apna and The Shawshank Redemption that were discovered way after their theatrical release.

“A film that was critically acclaimed but couldn’t work in theatres always has a chance to be discovered later. The same, however, doesn’t hold true for films that failed at the box office and also got bad reviews," Lamba said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via