Box office flops find love on OTT

“The whole premise of a theatrical release is to have something that caters to the whole family that may want to go out on a weekend, possibly to watch a celebrity on the screen," said Ali Hussein, chief executive officer at Eros Now. For the same reason, traditionally a lot of genres such as thrillers, for instance, have just never caught on in India, Hussein said, adding that about 50-60% of people go to the theatre not because the film in question is good but because they want an outing. That restricts opportunities for niche genres and non-mainstream, experimental films often featuring relatively unknown faces. With digital platforms that are designed for individual viewing, audiences are able to figure out what they really want to watch.